Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in IES were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in IES in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of IES by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of IES by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 6,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of IES by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IES stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $56.24.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.08%.

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,890.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $518,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $634,987. Company insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

