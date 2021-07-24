Credit Suisse AG Has $482,000 Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $57,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,445 shares of company stock valued at $325,101. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.43. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.30. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.