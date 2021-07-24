Credit Suisse AG Has $537,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 54,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 100,791 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 16.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 54,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 106.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Consolidated Communications news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of Consolidated Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

CNSL stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $324.77 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 3.12%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

