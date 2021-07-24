Credit Suisse AG Has $541,000 Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGC stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $585.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $33.92.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

In other news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,402 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $110,973.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,880.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

PGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

