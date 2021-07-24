Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,529 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TrueCar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,218,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,113,000 after purchasing an additional 730,119 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in TrueCar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,114,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TrueCar by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TrueCar by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 128,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 703,363 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.19.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 60,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 333,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Buce sold 6,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,053 shares of company stock valued at $516,833 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $5.46 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.17.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

