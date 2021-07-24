Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $267.90 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vincerx Pharma news, insider Tom C. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 205,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,466.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

