Credit Suisse AG Purchases 3,895 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Hawkins worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 84.0% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 73.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 86.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 109.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 62.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 70,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $31.51 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $670.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $162.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.123 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

