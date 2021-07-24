Credit Suisse Group Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $643.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $586.00 to $643.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $515.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $512.02. Netflix has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

