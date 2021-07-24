Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$32.32” Price Target for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Credit Suisse Group set a $32.32 price target on Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Airbus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. AlphaValue raised Airbus to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.16.

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46. Airbus has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Airbus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

