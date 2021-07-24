Credits (CS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $294,652.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $294,652.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

