Critical Comparison: CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) & Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB)

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CDK Global and Kuboo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 57.81% -116.27% 10.20% Kuboo N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CDK Global and Kuboo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A

CDK Global presently has a consensus target price of $64.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.17%. Given CDK Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CDK Global is more favorable than Kuboo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of CDK Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CDK Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Kuboo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CDK Global has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuboo has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CDK Global and Kuboo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.96 billion 3.00 $207.50 million $3.05 15.82 Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than Kuboo.

Summary

CDK Global beats Kuboo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada. The company was founded on September 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL.

Kuboo Company Profile

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

