Critical Review: Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) versus PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI)

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) and PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Carriage Services has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhoneX has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Carriage Services and PhoneX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carriage Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carriage Services presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.93%. Given Carriage Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than PhoneX.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carriage Services and PhoneX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carriage Services $329.45 million 1.96 $16.09 million $1.86 19.27 PhoneX $67.72 million 0.65 -$4.67 million N/A N/A

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than PhoneX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of Carriage Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Carriage Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of PhoneX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carriage Services and PhoneX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carriage Services 9.53% 17.73% 3.71% PhoneX N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Carriage Services beats PhoneX on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise. The Cemetery Operations segment provides interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niche; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and floral placements; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 178 funeral homes in 26 states, and 32 cemeteries in 12 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

PhoneX Company Profile

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

