Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.06. Crocs has a 12-month low of $35.14 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CROX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.40.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

