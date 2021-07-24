Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Loop Capital

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.40.

Shares of CROX opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.06. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $889,744,000 after purchasing an additional 197,306 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Crocs by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 63,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

