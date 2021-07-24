Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.57

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.57 and last traded at $54.07, with a volume of 1784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COIHY. HSBC raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6092 per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.64%.

Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

