Crust Network Price Reaches $25.38 on Exchanges (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for about $25.38 or 0.00074461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a total market cap of $45.70 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crust Network has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00048056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.77 or 0.00832688 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,883 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.