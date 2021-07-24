Cryptocean (CRON) Price Tops $1.84 on Major Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00005452 BTC on exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $15.06 million and approximately $178,832.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00015834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.51 or 0.00876868 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

