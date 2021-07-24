Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 159,939 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 6,377.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,447 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,939 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Select Medical worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Select Medical by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

In other Select Medical news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,609,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

