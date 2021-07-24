Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 28,852 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,852 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -538.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.