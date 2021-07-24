Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 52,487 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 202.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,487 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Big Lots worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth about $24,888,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 193.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 304,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,210,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,210,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $60.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. Big Lots’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.