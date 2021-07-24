Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 342,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,773,000 after buying an additional 63,496 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 186.2% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -226.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.61. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,301. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNDM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.90.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

