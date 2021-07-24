Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 32,380 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,987 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 32,380 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,394,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $70,745,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after buying an additional 1,001,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after buying an additional 743,197 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

NYSE:LUV opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

