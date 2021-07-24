Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 40,263 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2,138.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,263 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $2,378,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,233,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $146.31 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.85 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

