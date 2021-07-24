Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 11,540 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 590.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.72. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

