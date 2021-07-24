CyberMiles Price Hits $0.0091 on Top Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and $716,591.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00053487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00366877 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,289.05 or 1.00070664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00033976 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00052862 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

