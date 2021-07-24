Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $345,429.55 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $345,429.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sandford D. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, Sandford D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $132,500.00.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $109,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.