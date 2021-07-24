Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.36.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $345,429.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $149,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,573. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $16,282,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after buying an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,065,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.