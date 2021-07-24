D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 437,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836,976 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $21,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Dynatrace stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.64, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

