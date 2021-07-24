D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 426,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,044 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $27,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $1,966,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $3,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, upped their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

