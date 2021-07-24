D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 190,425 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,889 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 190,425 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $23,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,867,000 after purchasing an additional 440,592 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 61.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,327,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,752,000 after buying an additional 506,037 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,466,000 after acquiring an additional 345,543 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 817,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 71,690 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IDA opened at $104.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $105.45.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

IDA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

