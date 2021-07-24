D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155,954 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $20,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 212,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,688,000 after purchasing an additional 57,207 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $203.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.74. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

