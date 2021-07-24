D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Announces Earnings Results

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.78. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.12.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.