D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shares Gap Down to $91.47

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $91.47, but opened at $88.03. D.R. Horton shares last traded at $87.28, with a volume of 47,144 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.12.

The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,687,000 after purchasing an additional 265,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

