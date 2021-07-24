D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shares Gap Down to $91.47

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $91.47, but opened at $88.03. D.R. Horton shares last traded at $87.28, with a volume of 47,144 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.12.

The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

