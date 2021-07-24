D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shares Up 3.7% Following Earnings Beat

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)’s stock price shot up 3.7% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $93.05 and last traded at $92.92. 60,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,932,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.64.

The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.12.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

