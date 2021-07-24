DAD Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, DAD has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $55.66 million and approximately $524,435.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.92 or 0.00857311 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00143149 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

