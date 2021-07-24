Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Daimler stock opened at $88.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25. Daimler has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $49.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daimler will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

