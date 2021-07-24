Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.94.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $291.27 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $190.34 and a one year high of $292.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,916. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

