Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.94.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR stock opened at $291.27 on Friday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $190.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $207.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,073 shares of company stock worth $8,260,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after buying an additional 1,952,233 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.