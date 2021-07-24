Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

Shares of Danske Bank A/S stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.07. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DNKEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 129.00 to 124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.