DAO Maker Price Reaches $1.38 on Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $50.77 million and $1.89 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00004091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00111581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00139507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,952.58 or 1.00339916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.53 or 0.00894072 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,170,358 coins and its circulating supply is 36,674,378 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

