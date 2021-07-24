DAOBet (BET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $335.00

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DAOBet has a total market cap of $248,866.49 and approximately $335.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,097.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.78 or 0.01333754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00373889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00077552 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003472 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000198 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

