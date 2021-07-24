Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot Sells 9,000 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $243,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $238,050.00.

On Friday, May 21st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $242,280.00.

NYSE:MSP opened at $26.81 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Datto by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datto during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

