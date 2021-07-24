DATx (DATX) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One DATx coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DATx has a total market cap of $893,496.46 and $129,262.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DATx has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00016201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $292.50 or 0.00863843 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling DATx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

