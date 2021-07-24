DDKoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,121.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001779 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. DDKoin has a market cap of $1.05 million and $9,121.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00024695 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007901 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002703 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

