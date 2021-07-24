Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $375.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after buying an additional 164,154 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,546 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $204,761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,892,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DECK traded up $9.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $405.92. 382,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,653. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $411.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.88.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.