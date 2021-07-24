Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by 59 North Capital Management LP

59 North Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor makes up 12.5% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $29,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $9.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $405.92. 382,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,653. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $411.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.88.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.80.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

