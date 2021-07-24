Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.80.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $405.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $411.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

