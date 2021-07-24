DeGate Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,699.00 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $20.73 million and approximately $24,699.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00113176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00145786 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,994.40 or 1.00391097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.86 or 0.00891440 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,969,769 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

