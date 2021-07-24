Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $334.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TACO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

